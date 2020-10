The head of the Kyiv City Territorial Election Commission, Valentyna Korolkova, stated that the commission at 02:00 a.m. on October 29 started accepting protocols from district territorial election commissions.

She said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At 02:00 p.m. today, the territorial election commissions announced their arrival with the protocols. And today at 02:00 a.m. we adopted the first protocol from the territorial election commission, this is Pechersk, we received them until 04:00 a.m. for two hours," said the head of the Territorial Election Commission.

Korolkova stressed that the commission comes in the composition of three persons, submits a sealed protocol on the counting of votes, after which the member of the commission prints and reads out the entire text of the protocol.

After that, the protocol remains with the Territorial Election Commission for processing, and after checking the protocol, the electoral committee votes on the adoption of the results in the corresponding constituency.

Kyiv Territorial Election Commission asks district commissions to come at the appointed time on schedule for more productive work.

At the same time, unlike the elections of Members of Parliament and the President, there is no electronic system for publishing results in local elections.

Until the official results of local elections in the capital are announced by the Kyiv Territorial Election Commission, the results can only be judged on the basis of exit polls and parallel counts of election participants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, in compliance with the data from the exit-poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, a total of 47.8% of votes were given in favor of incumbent Kyiv city mayor / chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko (the UDAR (Vitali Klitschko's Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reforms)); 8.6% - former chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration (2010-2014), Oleksandr Popov (Opposition Platform - For Life party); 8.3% - TV host, Serhii Prytula (Holos party); 8% - member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party, Iryna Vereschuk; 6.3% - member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksii Kucherenko (Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association).

At a briefing on October 26, Oksana Prodan, the head of the UDAR party election headquarters, announced that Klitschko is leading the mayoral elections in Kyiv with 50.9% of the votes, according to a parallel vote count from 99% of polling stations; 9.5% of the votes were won by the former chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration (2010-2014) Oleksandr Popov (Opposition Platform - For Life), 7.9% - TV host Serhii Prytula (Holos) and 6.4% - member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksii Kucherenko (Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association).

