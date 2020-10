The Constitutional Court’s deputy head Serhii Holovatyi voted against the court’s decision that declared the National Agency on Corruption Prevention's power to verify electronic asset declarations and considers the court's decision legally unjustified.

His dissenting opinion is published on the Constitutional Court’s website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Holovatyi noted that Ukraine has international obligations in the area of combating corruption and stated that the Constitutional Court’s decision violated these obligations.

He also believes that the NACP’s power to verify electronic asset declarations does not constitute interference in the work of courts and the judicial branch of government. On the contrary, according to him, it is aimed at achieving the legitimate goal of preventing corruption in the country.

In his dissenting opinion, Holovatyi also noted that Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code (declaring of inaccurate information) establishes criminal responsibility for deliberate declaration of inaccurate information or deliberate failure to file a declaration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court has declared the National Agency on Corruption Prevention's power to verify electronic asset declarations and monitor the lifestyle of declarants unconstitutional.

The Constitutional Court also ruled that open access to the register of electronic asset declarations is unconstitutional.

It also declared criminal responsibility for false declaration the unconstitutional.

