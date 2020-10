Cabinet To Allocate Funds To Redeem Wage Debts To Miners From Anti-Covid-19 Fund – MP Volynets

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to allocate the funds to redeem the wage debts of miners from the fund to fight the coronavirus.

Mykhailo Volynets, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association / chairperson of the Independent Miners Trade Union, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Volynets added that the labor teams of the Surhai and Yuzhnodonbaskaya-1 mines from the town of Vuhledar had decided to hold a rally near the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on November 3.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry has sent UAH 51 million to the Nadezhda coalmine to redeem debts to miners.

