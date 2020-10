NACB And SACPO To Close False Declaration Cases Against Venediktova, Ex-MP Kononenko, Ex-MP Nasalyk

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) intend to close the cases they filed against Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, former parliamentarian Ihor Kononenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc), and former minister of energy and coal industry Ihor Nasalyk on suspicion of false declaration because of the Constitutional Court’s decision to abolish criminal responsibility for false declaration.

A source in anti-corruption agencies disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"These cases will be closed," the source said.

According to him, these cases were investigated under Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) opened criminal proceedings against Venediktova on suspicion of false declaration in May.

The NACB believes that the Constitutional Court’s decision to declare criminal responsibility for declaration of inaccurate information is politically motivated.

The Constitutional Court has declared criminal responsibility for false declaration unconstitutional.

The NACB intends to close more than 100 cases involving false declaration because of the Constitutional Court’s decision.

