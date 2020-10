President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) over the decision of the Constitutional Court on e-declaration.

The press service of the Presidential Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy has convened the NSDC to determine measures of immediate proper response of the state to new threats and challenges to the national security and defense.

The Presidential Office states that lately, there have appeared the features of the fact that some institutions are trying to revise key items of a public agreement in Ukraine, which envision zero tolerance to corruption and any form of non-transparency in the state management.

The President will develop and submit for consideration of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine the necessary bills to prevent such critical situations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, considers that some actions of the Constitutional Court are posing threat to the national security.

The Constitutional Court cancelled the authorities of the NACP as for inspections and monitoring of lifestyle of declarants.

