The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) states that with its decision the Constitutional Court blocked the appointment of managerial staff at state bodies, including winners of the local elections.

The NACP has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the agency, the Constitutional Court de facto blocked the implementation of results of the local elections, as the appointment of candidates elected to positions, in particular, of chairpersons of regional, and district councils and their deputies, is possible only once they go through special inspection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court cancelled the authorities of the NACP to verify declarations and monitor life of declarants.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources