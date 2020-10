Envoy of the President of Ukraine to the Constitutional Court, Fedir Venislavskyi, states that with its decision on the e-declaration, the Constitutional Court blocked any appointment of candidates to state positions and positions in the local self-government bodies.

He has said this in a statement to Ukrainian News Agency.

He said that the process was blocked over the fact that special verifications, including verification of declarations, have to be conducted to appoint such candidates.

Venislavskyi noted that in absence of the NACP's access to such declarations invalidates such special verification.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) states that with its decision the Constitutional Court blocked the appointment of managerial staff at state bodies, including winners of the local elections.

According to the agency, the Constitutional Court de facto blocked the implementation of results of the local elections, as the appointment of candidates elected to positions, in particular, of chairpersons of regional, and district councils and their deputies, is possible only once they go through special inspection.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) over the decision of the Constitutional Court on e-declaration.

Zelenskyy has convened the NSDC to determine measures of immediate proper response of the state to new threats and challenges to the national security and defense.

The Presidential Office states that lately, there have appeared the features of the fact that some institutions are trying to revise key items of a public agreement in Ukraine, which envision zero tolerance to corruption and any form of non-transparency in the state management.

The President will develop and submit for consideration of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine the necessary bills to prevent such critical situations.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources