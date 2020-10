The National Agency on Corruption Prevention has closed open access to the declarations due to the decision of the Constitutional Court.

The Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the NACP.

"Access is closed due to the decision of the Constitutional Court from 7:00 p.m.," said the NACP.

This means that after the decision of the Constitutional Court, state bodies and the public do not have open round-the-clock access to electronic declarations of officials, and the NACP stops checking, storing and publishing them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court recognized open access to the declarations unconstitutional.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources