The Constitutional Court has declared unconstitutional the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to provide open round-the-clock access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State or Local Self-Government Functions.

This is stated in the decision of the Constitutional Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Part 1 of Article 47 of the Law on the Prevention of Corruption.

In particular, the Constitutional Court recognized the provision that the National Agency provides open round-the-clock access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State or Local Self-Government Functions on the official website of the National Agency as inconsistent with the Constitution.

The Constitutional Court also recognized unconstitutional the provision according to which access to the register of declarations is provided by the ability to view, copy and print information, as well as in the form of a data set (electronic document) organized in a format that allows its automated processing by electronic means for the purpose of reuse.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court recognized responsibility for false declaration unconstitutional.

