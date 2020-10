Zelenskyy Not Appears At Trial In Case Against MP Fedyna And Volunteer Zvirobii On Threats Against Him

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not appear at the court in Lviv in the case against Member of the Verkhovna Rada Sofia Fedyna (European Solidarity) and volunteer Marusia Zvirobii (Olena Sambul) about their threats against him.

MP Fedyna told this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Neither President nor his representative were present,” she said.

According to her, the first session of the court took place yesterday, October 27, the case is being considered by the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv.

Fedyna said that her defense challenged the judge for a number of reasons, in particular, due to the fact that the court did not allow journalists to attend the meeting and did not organize a live broadcast of the court.

Also, the trial began without Zvirobii’s lawyers.

In connection with the declared challenge, the court postponed the hearing until November 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation brought to court the case against Fedyna and Zvirobii about threats to Zelenskyy.

