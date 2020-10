Pakistan Navy has conducted a successful demonstration of anti-ship missiles fire from the sea and the air in the northern Arabian Sea, reports DND News Agency from Islamabad while citing an official source.

The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi observed the missiles firing.

Pakistan Navy’s warships, airplanes, and helicopters successfully hit their targets.

Video:Pakistan Navy conducts successful anti-ship missile tests

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief said that the excellent demonstration of the missiles firing reflects Pakistan’s operational capabilities and war preparedness.

The Naval Chief said that Pakistan Navy is fully capable to effectively respond to any aggression.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources