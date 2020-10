Cabinet Lifts Restrictions On Salaries Of Heads And Members Of Supervisory Boards Of State Enterprises During

The Cabinet of Ministers has lifted salary restrictions for heads and members of supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises of 10 minimum salaries (now - UAH 50,000) and introduced restrictions for the heads of state-owned enterprises of UAH 1.25 million.

The press service of the government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 26, in accordance with the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, the government shortened the term of the restriction established by the "Final Provisions "of the Law on Amendments to the State Budget of Ukraine dated April 13, 2020. Namely, it lifted the restriction by which monthly remuneration and salaries to heads and members of supervisory boards of enterprises in the public sector is determined in an amount not exceeding 10 times the minimum wage," it was said.

At that, by another decree, the government returned the previous restrictions on payments to heads and members of supervisory boards of state enterprises.

In particular, the order was returned when the amount of remuneration is determined in multiples of the average monthly payment, depending on the group of the enterprise and the type of its economic activity.

Also, the restrictions were returned, by which the monthly salary of the head of a business entity of the public sector of the economy, determined in the contract, should not exceed UAH 1,250,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the possibility of lifting by the Cabinet of Ministers of restrictions on salaries of officials during the quarantine period.

