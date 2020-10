NACB Considers Decision Of Kyiv District Administrative Court As Interference In Its Work And Intends To Appea

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) regards the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court as interference in its work and intends to appeal it.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv on the activities of the National Bureau and the director of the NACB is biased and absurd in a legal sense.

Its real goal is to block the work of the institution that exposed the judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv on large-scale abuses and an attempt to seize power," the statement reads.

It is noted that the NACB regards the court's decision as interference in its work and will appeal against it.

"In fact, it is about an attempt in any way to remove from office the director of the NACB as a guarantor of institutional independence and the organization's ability to investigate the facts of corruption by top-level officials and turn the body itself into a manageable "pocket" structure. The consequence of this will be a complete blocking of investigations of multibillion-dollar corruption abuses in the Ukrainian government," the statement reads.

It is also emphasized that the dismissal of the director of the NACB and his position can only take place on the grounds provided for by the law "On the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine".

The NACB points out that at the moment there are no such grounds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv District Administrative Court gave a month to dismiss Artem Sytnik from the post of the NACB director, according to the decision of the Constitutional Court, and ordered the Ministry of Justice to remove information about Sytnik as a director from state registers.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources