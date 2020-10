The High Anti-Corruption Court has overturned the ruling of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), which closed the criminal proceedings regarding the Rotterdam+ formula.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this in the court.

The decision was made on Tuesday.

Thus, the court granted the complaint about the unjustified closure of the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova refused to reopen the Rotterdam+ case.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources