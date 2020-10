Klitschko Sick With Coronavirus Without Pneumonia

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko is sick with a mild coronavirus, without pneumonia.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from his press secretary Oksana Zinovieva.

"He feels fine. He is cheerful. There is no inflammation (of the lungs)," she said.

According to her, he is being treated at home.

There is no need for a lung ventilator.

It is scheduled that he will hold a live briefing on October 28 at 12:00 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klitschko was unable to vote in local elections due to coronavirus disease.

