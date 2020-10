Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Regards Ukraine's Note Of Protest As Rejection Of Hungary's Support For E

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto regards the note of protest from Ukraine as a refusal to support Hungary's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

He stated this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By this (by handing a note of protest to the Hungarian ambassador) Ukraine gives a signal that it has refused Hungary's support for its European and Euro-Atlantic integration efforts," Szijjarto said.

He also called "pathetic and ridiculous" Kyiv’s ban on entry to Ukraine for two Hungarian officials, noting that Hungary has not yet received official notification of this ban.

Szijjarto in a statement congratulated the "Party of Hungarians - Society of Hungarian Culture of Zakarpattia" with good results in local elections in Ukraine, in particular, in elections to the regional council and re-election as Mayor of Berehove Zoltan Babiak.

He also assured that the Hungarian government will continue to provide assistance and support to the Zakarpattia Hungarians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 26, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry handed the Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Istvan Idyarto a note of protest against the interference of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in the Ukrainian local elections.

On October 25, Szijjarto, on his Facebook page, called on to support the political force "Party of Hungarians of Ukraine" in the local elections, and also called on to support the incumbent mayor, Zoltan Babiak, in the elections for the mayor of Berehove.

