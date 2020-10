Zelenskyy And Yermak Regularly Undergo Tests And Not Contracted Coronavirus From Office Deputy Heads Kovaliv A

The Office of the President assures that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak are regularly tested and have not contracted the coronavirus from the deputies Yuliya Kovaliv and Andrii Smirnov.

Zelenskyy's press secretary Yuliya Mendel told this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“The President and the head of the Presidential Office are healthy. The staff of the Presidential Office are regularly tested,” she said.

After both Kovaliv and Smirnov tested positive for Covid-19, both deputy heads of the Office were sent to self-isolation.

The Office hopes for their speedy recovery and urges citizens to comply with quarantine measures (wear masks, maintain social distance, avoid crowds).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the wife and son of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously been ill with coronavirus.

