The Constitutional Court has ruled the responsibility for declaring false information unconstitutional.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a source at the Constitutional Court.

The decision was supported by the majority of the Constitutional Court.

It was taken an hour ago.

Thus, the court ruled the responsibility under Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code unconstitutional.

Besides, the court found a number of other provisions of anti-corruption legislation unconstitutional.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court previously recognized the presidential decree on the appointment of Artem Sytnyk as the NACB director unconstitutional.

