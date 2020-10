With 80% Of Ballots Counted In Zelenskyy Poll, 64.8% Of Ukrainians Support Legalization Of Cannabis For Medica

With 80% of the ballots counted in the five-question poll of citizens initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 64.8% of the respondents support legalization of cannabis for use to reduce pain in seriously ill patients.

The Servants of the People party’s leader and first deputy leader of the party’s parliamentary faction Oleksandr Kornienko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, 29.5% of the respondents opposed this initiative.

Kornienko stressed that about 5 million citizens were surveyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Opora civic network has stated that the Zelenskyy-initiated poll was conducted at about 38% of the polling stations in western Ukraine, 79% in southern Ukraine, and 55% in eastern and central Ukraine.

