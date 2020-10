Naftogaz Ups October Gas Price For Heating Utilities Under PSO By 24.4% To UAH 6,449 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company has raised the price at which it supplies natural gas to heating utilities under the terms of its public service obligation (PSO) by UAH 1,266 or 24.4% to UAH 6,448.92 per thousand cubic meters (including VAT) in October.

Naftogaz of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The wholesale price of natural gas for the heat producers to which Naftogaz supplies gas as a public service obligation (PSO) is UAH 5,374 per 1,000 cubic meters (excluding VAT and the cost of gas transmission through trunk and distribution pipelines) in October 2020," the company said in the statement.

According to the statement, Naftogaz of Ukraine is supplying natural gas to heating utilities as a public service obligation until May 1, 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company has raised the price at which it supplies natural gas to heating utilities under the terms of its public service obligation (PSO) by UAH 1,608.8 or 45% to UAH 5,182.79 per thousand cubic meters (including VAT) in September.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of fields, drilling, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

