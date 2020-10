The leader of the Servant of the People party, the first deputy chairman of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, said that a poll on five questions initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was conducted by Ze Media, and the cost of the poll is being specified.

He said this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As you know, the Servant of the People party took over the financing, but in order to avoid accusations of election campaigning, we deliberately refused any organization of this poll, that is, it was organized by an outside company that we invited, picked up, it is called Ze media. It has full accreditation and the ability to conduct sociological research," he said.

According to the leader of the Servant of the People, the party worked with this company in the parliamentary elections.

He also emphasized that one of the conditions of cooperation with Ze Media was a deferred payment, that is, all payments for the project are made after the fact.

Kornienko noted that at the moment the number of people involved in the poll of citizens, the costs of logistics and printing is being investigated, so the company should issue an invoice soon.

The MP stressed that the poll was not conducted at the expense of the state budget, its financing is sponsored by donors, of which there are more than 300.

Besides, all costs for the poll will be displayed in the party’s report.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy voted in the local elections, and also took part in the 5 Questions from the President of Ukraine poll, but did not want to disclose the cost of organizing and holding it.

