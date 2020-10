With 80% Of Ballots Counted In Zelenskyy Poll, 46.7% Of Respondents Support Creation Of Donbas Free Economic Z

With 80% of the ballots counted in the five-question poll of citizens initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 46.7% of the respondents support the idea of creating a free economic zone in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Servant of the People party’s leader and first deputy leader of the party’s parliamentary faction Oleksandr Kornienko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, 46.4% of the citizens surveyed opposed the idea.

Kornienko stressed that about 5 million citizens were surveyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Opora civic network, the Zelenskyy-initiated poll was conducted at about 38% of the polling stations in western Ukraine, 79% of the polling stations in southern Ukraine, and 55% of the polling stations in eastern and central Ukraine.

