In compliance with a parallel count of votes from 99% ballot stations by UDAR (Vitali Klitschko's Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reforms), the UDAR was supported by 19.7% of voters; 19.5% supported the European Solidarity party; 8.5% - the Yednist of Olena Omelchenko, 7.6% - Opposition Platform - For Life party, 7.2% - Servant Of The People, and 7.2% - the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association in the Kyiv City Council election.

Head of the election headquarters of the UDAR, Oksana Prodan, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, is leading with 50.9% of votes in the Kyiv city mayoral election in compliance with a parallel count of votes under the data from 99% of ballot stations.

