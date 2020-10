The police have received 5,006 reports and opened 159 criminal cases upon violations during the October 25 local elections.

The press service of the National Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The police registered 603 violation reports in Kyiv region; 587 in the city of Kyiv; 448 in Dnipropetrovsk region; 331 in Odesa region; 298 – in Dnipropetrovsk region, 272 – in Kharkiv region, 266 in Lviv region, 265 in Poltava region, 226 in Zaporizhia region, 180 in Kherson region, 177 in Cherkasy region, 142 in Vinnytsia region, 141 in Zakarpattia region, 126 in Sumy region, 115 in each Chernihiv and Rivne regions, 107 in Ternopil region, 105 in Khmelnytskyi region, 104 in Kirovohrad region, 98 in Mykolayiv region, 89 in Ivano-Frankivsk region, 75 in Luhansk region, 53 in Chernivtsi region, 50 in Volyn region, and 33 in Zhytomyr region.

