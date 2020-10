Hunko – 34.10% Of Votes In Rada By-Election In District No. 208, Liashko 31.78% With 100% Of Votes Counted

The Servant of the People party’s candidate Anatolii Hunko has won 34.10% (21,245 votes) of the votes in the October 25 parliamentary by-election in single-mandate constituency 208 (Chernihiv region) and the Radical Party’s leader Oleh Liashko 31.78% (19,799) with 100% of the total votes counted by the Central Election Commission.

This is evidenced by data published on the website of the Central Election Commission, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, Liudmyla Davydenko (independent), who is the widow of the former parliamentarian from this constituency, has won 26.68% (16,622 votes) of the votes.

In addition, two namesakes of Hunko (Servant of the People) won 4.22% of the votes.

All the other candidates have won fewer than 1% of the votes.

The Central Election Commission must establish the official election results by November 9, inclusive, based on the original paper ballots from the district election commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the turnout in the parliamentary by-election constituency No. 208 was 50.03%.

