In compliance with the data from the exit-poll conducted by the Rating sociological group and provided as at 6 p.m., a total of 21.3% of respondents supported the UDAR (Vitali Klitschko's Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reforms); 18% - the European Solidarity party; 9.5% - the Servant of the People party; and 7.2% - Holos party in the Kyiv City Council election.

The respective results were presented during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, 6.8% of voters supported Oleksandr Omelchenko’s Yednist party; 6.7% - Opposition Platform - For Life party; and 6.6% - the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association.

The rest of the political parties are failing to gain 5% required to overcome the election threshold.

\The poll was being conducted among 10,402 adult respondents at the entrance of 100 ballot stations.

The sampling error does not exceed 1%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voting in the local elections in Ukraine and also in additional election of an MP in Chernihiv region ended on Sunday, October 25, at 8 p.m.

The elections were being conducted under a new election system.

In most of the settlements, voters received four ballot papers: to elect village, town, or city heads; to elect members to local councils; to elect members to district councils; and to elect members of regional councils.

Parties that manage to win 5% of the votes will enter councils and the list of their members will depend on support to a political force and a certain candidate in a constituency taking into consideration his/her position on the single party list.

To become a mayor in towns with a population of fewer than 75,000 voters, one needs to obtain the majority of votes.

