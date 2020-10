In compliance with the data from the exit-poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, as at 6 p.m., a total of 47.8% of votes were given in favor of incumbent Kyiv city mayor / chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko (the UDAR (Vitali Klitschko's Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reforms)); 8.6% - former chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration (2010-2014), Oleksandr Popov (Opposition Platform - For Life party); 8.3% - TV host, Serhii Prytula (Holos party); 8% - member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party, Iryna Vereschuk; 6.3% - member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksandr Kucherenko (Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association).

The respective exit-poll results were presented during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, in compliance with director of the Rating sociological group, Klitschko and one of the candidates with a result of around 8% are potential participation in the future second round of the Kyiv city mayoral election.

The poll was being conducted at entrances of 100 ballot stations among 10,402 adult voters.

The sampling error does not exceed 1%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, voting in the local elections in Ukraine and also in additional election of an MP in Chernihiv region ended on Sunday, October 25, at 8 p.m.

The elections were being conducted under a new election system.

In most of the settlements, voters received four ballot papers: to elect village, town, or city heads; to elect members to local councils; to elect members to district councils; and to elect members of regional councils.

Parties that manage to win 5% of the votes will enter councils and the list of their members will depend on support to a political force and a certain candidate in a constituency taking into consideration his/her position on the single party list.

To become a mayor in towns with a population of fewer than 75,000 voters, one needs to obtain the majority of votes.

To become a mayor in towns with a population of exceeding 75,000 voters, one needs to obtain over 50% of votes, and otherwise, the second round is conducted.

