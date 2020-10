Voting in the local elections in Ukraine and also in additional election of an MP in Chernihiv region ended on Sunday, October 25, at 8 p.m.

The voting had lasted since 8 a.m., Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The elections were being conducted under a new election system.

In most of the settlements, voters received four ballot papers: to elect village, town, or city heads; to elect members to local councils; to elect members to district councils; and to elect members of regional councils.

Parties that manage to win 5% of the votes will enter councils and the list of their members will depend on support to a political force and a certain candidate in a constituency taking into consideration his/her position on the single party list.

To become a mayor in towns with a population of fewer than 75,000 voters, one needs to obtain the majority of votes.

To become a mayor in towns with a population of exceeding 75,000 voters, one needs to obtain over 50% of votes, and otherwise, the second round is conducted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rating sociological group was responsible for holding exit-polls on October 25.

