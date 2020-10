The Opora civic network predicts a 40% turnout in local elections to be held on Sunday.

Olha Aivazovska, the Chairman of the Board of the Opora civic network, said this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The turnout of 13.5% as at 12:00 p.m. is significantly smaller than it was in 2015 in the local elections - then there was 18%, that is, 4.5% of the difference, and it is obvious that this difference will continue until the end of the elections. Then the national turnout was 46.5%. Therefore, I think that obviously the turnout at the end of the voting day will be about 40%, and it will be a good turnout, because we understand that the issue here is not only in the political area, but also concerns the safety of citizens," she said.

According to Aivazovska, observers recorded violation of the secrecy of voting in 4.7% of polling stations, which is higher compared to the parliamentary and presidential elections in 2019.

At that, according to her, there are no procedural violations at 92% of the polling stations, which is a good indicator.

Aivazovska also noted that observers record hidden campaigning by almost all election participants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Opora civic network, 13.5% of voters had voted in local elections as of 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

At this time, the National Police recorded 1,280 statements and messages related to violation of the electoral process, criminal proceedings were opened on 14 facts.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources