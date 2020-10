Publication of the results of the 5 Questions from the President of Ukraine poll is not expected on Sunday.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a source familiar with the organization of the poll.

"It is unlikely that there will be results today," he said.

According to him, at 9:00 p.m. a briefing will be held by the coordinator of the poll from Zelenskyy, Artem Haharin, at which he will report on the progress of the poll.

Also, the interlocutor said that in Kyiv filled in "questionnaires" will be sent to the office located at 49 Volodymyrska Street.

\As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy, after participating in the 5 Questions from the President poll, refused to talk about its cost.

In a poll from Zelenskyy, voters are asked five questions: should life imprisonment be introduced for corruption on an especially large scale?; should a free economic zone be created in the Donbas?; should the number of seats in the parliament be reduced to 300?; should medical cannabis be legalized for use to reduce pain in critically ill patients?; should the issue of fulfillment of the obligations that were assumed under the Budapest Memorandum be raised at the international level?.

