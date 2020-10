The police received 3,689 statements and messages and opened 61 criminal proceedings regarding violations in local elections as of 6:00 p.m.

The press service of the National Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For campaigning on election day, 1,439 (reports) were recorded, violation of the secrecy of voting - 182, bribery of voters - 163, violation of the procedure for keeping voter registers or election commissions or voter lists - 128, illegal destruction of electoral documents - 127, illegal use of a ballot paper (attempt to take or taking out the ballot paper) - 75," it was said.

It is indicated that 441 statements and messages were received in Kyiv, in Kyiv region - 418, Dnipropetrovsk region - 336, Donetsk region - 250, Odesa region - 210, Lviv region - 202, Zaporizhia region - 194, Poltava region - 174, Kherson region - 132, Cherkasy region - 131, Vinnytsia region - 113, Sumy region - 111, Zakarpattia region - 108, Mykolaiv region - 84, Rivne region - 81, Khmelnytskyi region - 79, Kirovohrad region - 78, Chernihiv region - 75, Ternopil region - 67, Luhansk region - 63, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 53, Volyn region - 41, Zhytomyr region - 24, Chernivtsi region - 20.

"On 61 facts, information has been included in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations. The police also drew up 169 reports on the commission of administrative offenses," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 5:00 p.m. the police opened four cases and drew up two administrative protocols during the local elections in Kyiv.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources