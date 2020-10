The National Police started receiving complaints about the poll initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Head of the National Police Ihor Klimenko announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yes, they (complaints about the poll) are starting to come in now," he said.

Klimenko stressed that the National Police acts in accordance with the law, therefore, the police will stop any hooligan attempts and threats to citizens.

"We already have several statements from our citizens about conducting such polls. Moreover, in Kyiv, in Podil, one of the ballot boxes has already been turned over together with leaflets for polling," the head of the National Police said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, October 25, at 08:00 a.m., in Ukraine started voting in local elections and in part of Chernihiv region (constituency 208) - in the by-election of an MP.

Also on this day, at the exit from the polling stations, the Servant of the People conducts a poll initiated by President Zelenskyy.

Servant of the People has not yet announced which company is conducting the poll and how much it will cost.

Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov did not participate in Zelenskyy's poll.

