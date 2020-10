Razumkov Rules Out Possible Cancellation Of Second Round Of Local Elections

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Dmytro Razumkov rules out the possible cancellation of the second round of local elections.

He told journalists about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Well, of course it will be. And in connection with what it may not be? I do not remember this either in the Constitution or in the laws... I am not the CEC, but I see no reason or opportunity to do this (cancel the second round of elections)," Razumkov said.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that a second round of elections should take place.

"Because we cannot leave communities without a legitimate government," the Speaker stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, October 25, at 08:00 a.m., in Ukraine started voting in local elections and in part of Chernihiv region (constituency 208) - in the by-election of an MP.

On the "day of silence", the National Police opened 48 criminal proceedings.

