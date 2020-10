The Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, did not answer five questions initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He told journalists about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"No, I didn't answer five questions," he said.

At the same time, the Speaker noted that it will be more difficult for the elderly to vote because of the small print in the ballots.

"I think that it will be a little more difficult for people of mature age, because the print is small. And plus if we are talking about a stencil, despite the fact that all political forces told and advertised where a number is needed, each candidate campaigned for himself, but anyhow, it will not be as convenient as we would like it to be," he said.

Razumkov stressed that this will not affect the voting process globally.

He said that it is inappropriate to let people into polling stations with a temperature, since there is a mechanism for voting at home.

"Hope, like every person who came to vote for this or that political force, so that normal power in the region would come," Razumkov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, October 25, at 08:00 a.m., in Ukraine started voting in local elections and in part of Chernihiv region (constituency 208) - in the by-election of an MP.

On the "day of silence", the National Police opened 48 criminal proceedings.

