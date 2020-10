President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voted in local elections, and also took part in the 5 Questions from the President of Ukraine Poll, but did not want to disclose the cost of organizing and conducting it.

After the vote, the Head of State spoke to the media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"When the report comes out, you will see all the numbers," he answered the first question from the press about the cost of the poll.

After that, the Head of State was asked if he agreed that the Servant of the People's rating was falling due to the fact that Zelenskyy had abandoned the image of the "People's President."

Presidential press secretary Yuliya Mendel stated that this question in no way concerns the elections, but Zelenskyy urged her not to quarrel with journalists and responded.

"I, frankly, do not understand what you are talking about, what image did I give up? I am who I am. I am Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is exactly what I was born, became and it was for such a person that people voted, and I fulfill my duties in accordance with the Constitution. As for the ratings, we will see all the numbers. It is important for me that we choose those whom we trust, it is important what these people can do on the ground," he said.

While Zelenskyy was speaking, at first the journalist tried to clarify something with him, after that he was interrupted by a woman in the press zone with a question about Georgia, then the journalist again clarified his question while the President was answering.

"Unfortunately, you are not interested in my answer. I thank everyone," he said and left, not answering questions after him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Servant of the People stated it would pay for the Zelenskyy poll, but so far refuses to name its cost.

