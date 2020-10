Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 359 Persons To 34,100 On October 24, Number Of Deaths Up

On October 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 359 over October 23 to 34,100, and the number of deaths rose by 10 to 684.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 198 women aged 18-87; 11 girls aged 6-17; 142 men aged 21-83; and 8 boys aged 1-16.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 13 medical workers.

On October 24, a total of 587 persons were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, the rest are being treated at home under the supervision of doctors.

A total of 58 residents of the city of Kyiv recovered on October 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number of recovered persons has made 11,744.

The largest number of cases was registered in Obolonskyi district – 68, Desnianskyi district – 55, and Dniprovskyi district - 51.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 560 over October 22 to 33,600, and the number of deaths rose by 18 to 674.

On October 24, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 6,088 over October 23 to 343,498, and the number of deaths rose by 102 over October 23 to 6,391; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 13.2%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 18.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 25, there were 343,498 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 6,391 lethal cases; besides, 141,508 people had recovered.

During the day, 6,088 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,753 people recovered, 102 people died.

Therefore, on October 24, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (6,088 vs 1,753).

As at the morning of October 25, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 195,599, up 2.2% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (34,054), Kharkiv region (32,772), and Lviv region (27,273).

Klitschko fell ill with coronavirus.

