Humanitarian aid from the United Nations to Ukraine has exceeded USD 0.5 billion.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN.

At that, Kuleba added that as a minister he has many questions for the UN Security Council.

The Minister stressed that the UN as a whole is a reliable partner of Ukraine.

He also said that more than 300 Ukrainians are taking part in UN peacekeeping operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the UN to reform, drawing attention to the problem of abusing the right of veto by permanent members of the Security Council, without naming Russia directly.

