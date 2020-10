Geodesy Service For Seizure Of Land Plots From Citizens For Public Needs

The State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre advocates the seizure of land plots from citizens for public needs.

The head of the authority, Roman Leschenko, announced this in an interview with the Ekonomichna Pravda Internet publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Together with my first deputy, Doctor of Law, professor at Kyiv University, my teacher from the Department of Land Law Anatolii Mykolayovych Myroshnichenko, we are developing a bill on the seizure of land plots for public needs,” he said.

Leschenko explained that most of the land is divided into shares and is in free privatization, and in the case, for example, the construction of a bypass road in Kyiv, there will be no free land.

Therefore, the State Geodesy Service offers a mechanism to compensate citizens for the value of land plots according to the normative-monetary assessment, which will be seized for public needs.

Leschenko also said that, together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he was considering the possibility of transferring all court cases that relate to land under the jurisdiction of the High Anti-Corruption Court to a separate land chamber.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre intends to complete the inventory of state agricultural lands and submit an updated regulatory and monetary estimate by 2021.

The authority also advocates the introduction of monetization instead of the free transfer of two hectares of agricultural land to the citizens of Ukraine.

The State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre states that after the implementation of the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which provides for the transfer of more than two million hectares of agricultural land from state ownership to communal ownership, about 750,000 hectares of state land will remain on the balance of the state represented by 1,166 enterprises.

