Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that all medical institutions received funds for increments to medical workers in September, the transfer of funds for October continues.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All health care institutions received funds for the payment of increments. As in September - this is UAH 1.271 billion, and already in October – UAH 1.18 billion. Transfers for October continue," the minister said.

Stepanov emphasized that in case of non-receipt of increments, medical workers can file a complaint with the hotline to the Ministry of Health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Cabinet of Ministers established a 70% additional salary for doctors, 50% for nurses and 25% for junior medical personnel from September.

