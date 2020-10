If COVID-19 Found In Member Of Precinct Commission, Other Members Of Commission Without Symptoms Of Disease Ca

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that if one of the members of the precinct election commission is diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, then the other members of the commission who have no symptoms of the disease can continue work.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the case that COVID-19 is detected in one of the members of the election commission, all other members of the commission can continue to work if they do not have symptoms of a respiratory illness or they have not had contact with the identified patient without protective equipment," the minister said.

Stepanov stressed that members of election commissions, observers, police officers who ensure security at elections must use masks or respirators and protective shields.

When receiving a ballot, a voter must not hand over an identity document to members of the commission.

On the polling station there must be a special place with an urn for used protective equipment.

Stepanov also said that members of election commissions at special precincts (hospitals, institutions of restriction of liberty, etc.) are recommended to undergo PCR testing for coronavirus 72 hours before voting day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the recommendations on preparation for the local elections in the context of the coronavirus epidemic, the entrance and exit should be separated at polling stations, if possible.

Voters on self-isolation must submit an application to the polling station to vote at their place of residence by 08:00 p.m. on October 23.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said that voters with symptoms of acute respiratory viral infection (ARVI) will be allowed to vote in certain voting booths along a separate route at the polling station.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources