The High Anti-Corruption Court extends the ban on leaving Kyiv for the former chairperson of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration, Andrii Balon, without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this in court.

He is also obliged to come to the investigator, who is in charge of criminal proceedings, to the prosecutor and the court on every request; not to leave Kyiv region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court; notify the investigator, prosecutor and court about the change of his place of residence; refrain from communicating with participants in criminal proceedings about the circumstances set out in the written notice of suspicion, except for his defenders, investigators, detectives, prosecutors, investigating judge, court.

Commitments have been extended until November 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the court earlier refused to reduce the bail for the Kirovohrad ex-governor Balon from UAH 10 million to UAH 3 million.

Balon was released from the remand prison after paying a UAH 10 million bail.

On June 26, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office served Balon with suspicion of extortion of UAH 1.8 million and asked the court to arrest him with a bail of UAH 12 million.

