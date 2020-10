Health Ministry States That There Is No Legal Basis For Negotiations On Procurement Of Russian Vaccine Against

The Ministry of Health states that there is no legal basis for negotiations on the procurement of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, in Ukraine, drugs, in particular immunobiological drugs, are allowed for use only after their state registration, except for those drugs that are manufactured in pharmacies according to prescriptions of doctors and to order from medical institutions.

In turn, the state registration of a medicinal product is carried out on the basis of an application and the results of an examination of registration materials carried out by the State Expert Center of the Ministry of Health.

"Currently, no entities have received applications for state registration of the Russian vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac in the prescribed manner. Besides, according to available information, this product has also not undergone examination and registration in the competent authorities of the USA, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, Canada or the EU, which actually makes it impossible to purchase and use it in Ukraine. Therefore, any assumptions regarding possible negotiations or consideration of Russian vaccines as a subject of procurement or receipt have no basis at the legislative level," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine expects to receive 2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine after the completion of its COVAX trials.

The Ministry of Health is also negotiating the purchase after the completion of trials of the coronavirus vaccine with eight manufacturing companies, including Moderna, Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

