The six largest sociological companies assure that they are not negotiating with the Servant of the People party to conduct on October 25an all-Ukrainian poll on five questions announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

As of the evening of October 21, the Rating sociological group assured the Agency that the authorities had not made such a request to it.

"The Servant of the People party did not appeal to the Rating sociological group regarding the conclusion of an agreement on the conduction of an all-Ukrainian poll ‘5 questions from the President of Ukraine’ announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy for October 25,” the company said in a response to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

On Thursday, the rest of the companies to which the Agency appealed also said that such negotiations were not being held with them.

“No, they have not discussed this with us. I don’t even know who can carry it out,” said Volodymyr Paniotto, director general of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

He also added that, according to his information, no attempt was made to involve the Institute of Sociology of the Academy of Sciences in the poll.

"We have not been contacted. We ourselves are interested in who they are negotiating with. We do not know those to whom they would really turn," said Mykhailo Mischenko, deputy director of the sociological service of the Razumkov Center.

The Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Social Monitoring Center also replied that no one had contacted them on this issue and no negotiations were being held in this regard.

“There were no negotiations with us. We were not contacted regarding participation in this poll,” also answered Oleksandr Chashkovskyi, director of the SOCIS Center for Social and Marketing Research.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Rating poll of October 14-16, 42% of respondents are positive about Zelenskyy's initiative to conduct a poll on October 25, and according to a KIIS poll on October 17-19, 54.6% of respondents intend to take part in it.

KIIS conducted a poll on its own initiative, Rating did not indicate information about the customer in the poll.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that on the day of local elections, October 25, he will ask voters five questions in order to do as they decide: is it worth introducing life imprisonment for corruption on an especially large scale; is it worth introducing a free economic zone in Donbas; is it worth reducing the parliament to 300 MPs; is it worth legalizing medical cannabis to reduce pain in critically ill patients; whether it is worth raising at the international level the issue of fulfilling obligations under the Budapest Memorandum.

The Office of the President confirmed that the poll would have no legal consequences, but did not explain who exactly will conduct it and calculate the results, at whose expense it will be done and what the sample will be.

First, the deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Yevheniya Kravchuk, said that the poll would be conducted by one of the public organizations, and the patrons would pay, but less than a week later the party officially announced that it would finance it itself by concluding an agreement with a sociological company, while the expenses would not be for the budget, since the political force refused state funding.

Experts from public organizations in the field of elections and reforms consider the poll to be interference in the electoral process and manipulation in order to campaign and increase the turnout in the elections.

