The Kosyno - Barabash checkpoint on the border with Hungary resumed its work.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 22, 2020, from 08:00 a.m. (Kyiv time), automobile and pedestrian traffic at the Kosyno - Barabash checkpoint has been restored.

However, according to the Hungarian side, the passage of persons and vehicles at the Kosyno - Barabash checkpoint is carried out exclusively within a 30-kilometer zone to the territory of Hungary.

Pass for the purpose of transit through the territory of Hungary is not made.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Poland are working on increasing border checkpoints.

