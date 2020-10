President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Crimea, Volyn and Sumy regions.

This is stated in decrees No. 462-467 of October 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Oleh Kulinich was appointed as head of the main directorate of the SSU in Crimea instead of Yevhen Netuzhylov, who had been in office since November 2019.

The SSU directorate in Volyn region was headed by Mykola Lysenko, who previously worked as the first deputy head of the special service directorate in Ivano-Frankivsk region, instead of Pavlo Daniukov, who was its chief since November 2019.

In Sumy region, Ruslan Hryhorenko has been appointed as head of the SSU directorate instead of Oleh Saliuk, who has worked in office since March.

Besides, Zelenskyy appointed Oleksii Omelchenko as the head of the department for operational and technical measures of the SSU, and Oleksandr Provotorov as the head of the department for economic support of the service.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in October, Zelenskyy added the department of military counterintelligence to the structure of the SSU.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources