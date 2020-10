The Cabinet of Ministers from next week, from October 26, will switch to online meetings.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Prime Minister noted that the coronavirus is changing lives and the government should also demonstrate by its own example that telecommuting and working online is a requirement of the time, which will help preserve the health of Ukrainians, their families and friends.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday will consider the abolition of the secrecy label of 39 acts of the Council of People's Commissars and the Council of Ministers of the Ukrainian SSR.

