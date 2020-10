The poll that was initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will be conducted during local elections on October 25, will be financed by the Servant of the People party.

The party announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The five questions from the president of Ukraine, who will finance this poll? We answer officially: the Servant of the People political party," the statement said.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Servant of the People party’s supreme council on October 20.

According to the statement, the party will not conduct the poll on its own. Instead, it will conclude an agreement with a polling company.

"All the costs associated with the poll will be reflected in the party's report that is submitted to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP). We emphasize that we are not talking about taxpayers' money, since the Servant of the People party refused state funding in 2020 and donated these funds to the fight against COVID-19," the statement said.

According to the party, the poll will be conducted outside polling stations (in the format of exit polls); no party symbols will be displayed during the conduct of the poll; citizens will not be asked to vote for the party or individual candidates in the local elections; members of the party and the party’s candidates in local council elections and their representatives will not participate in the conduct of the poll.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has said that he will ask voters five questions at polling stations during local elections on October 25 with the aim of doing what they decide. The five questions are: should life imprisonment be introduced for corruption on an especially large scale?; should a free economic zone be created in Donbas?; should the number of seats in the parliament be reduced to 300?; should medical cannabis be legalized for use to reduce pain in critically ill patients?; should the issue of fulfillment of the obligations that were assumed under the Budapest Memorandum be raised at the international level?.

The Office of the President of Ukraine has confirmed that this poll will have no legal implications.

