Constitutional Court Changes Form Of Consideration Of Number Of Cases Due To Quarantine

The Constitutional Court changed the form of consideration of a number of cases from oral to written in connection with quarantine restrictions associated with the worsening of the epidemic situation in the country.

The press service of the Constitutional Court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This decision was made by the Constitutional Court on October 19.

At the same time, these cases will be considered openly, which does not lead to a violation of the rights of participants in the constitutional proceedings.

At the same time, the Constitutional Court believes that the statements of certain politicians and civil servants in the media and social networks addressed to the Constitutional Court about the alleged violation of the rights of the President and the Verkhovna Rada because of this is an attempt to undermine the authority of the Constitutional Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court postponed consideration of the constitutionality of the law on the launch of the land market.

