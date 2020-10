From October 5, the online registration of newborns became available in e-Maliatko [e-Baby].

Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this at a briefing on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From October 5, it is possible to use e-Maliatko online... When a child is born, the doctor has the opportunity to register the child online at the maternity hospital, that is, to make a medical opinion, and this simplifies the entire bureaucratic process. After that you receive an SMS with a registration number your child and you already have the opportunity to receive all the other services online," he said.

The Vice Prime Minister noted that in the online format on the Diya portal, one can get 9 services within the e-Maliatko project related to the birth of a child.

At the same time, according to him, more than 160 maternity hospitals from 140 settlements have already been connected to e-Maliatko online.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health is developing electronic medical reports in the e-Health electronic system.

