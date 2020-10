OPG Serves Ex-Head Of Tax Service Verlanov With Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power Resulting UAH 2 Billion Damage To

The Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) served the former chairperson of the State Tax Service Serhii Verlanov with the suspicion of abuse of power, resulting in damage to the state in the amount of UAH 2 billion.

The press service of the OPG has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Office of the Prosecutor General does not reveal the name of the suspect, however, according to sources of Ukrainian News Agency in law enforcement agencies, it is about Verlanov.

"The Deputy Prosecutor General served with suspicion the former chairperson of the State Tax Service of abuse of power and official position, that is, deliberately, in order to obtain any unlawful benefit for a legal entity, the use of power and official position contrary to the interests of the service, which entailed grave consequences for the state interests protected by law (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code)," the statement reads.

The pre-trial investigation established that the former chairperson of the Tax Service unlawfully canceled the tax notice-decision in the amount of UAH 2,246 million.

With this document, the Office of Large Taxpayers of the Tax Service accrued additional rent for the use of mineral resources to one of the largest metallurgical plants in the country.

Thus, the country's budget did not receive the indicated amount of taxes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a search of the former head of the State Tax Service Serhii Verlanov.

Verlanov asks the court to reinstate him as chairperson of the Tax Service.

